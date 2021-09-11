Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China criticises Uyghur Tribunal over probing human rights abuses in Xinjiang
world news

China criticises Uyghur Tribunal over probing human rights abuses in Xinjiang

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a news conference in Beijing on Thursday said that no matter how many 'actors or actresses' Uyghur Tribunal recruits and how many 'hearings' it arranges, it is nothing but a kangaroo court and a futile attempt, Voice of America (VOA) reported on Saturday.
ANI | , Beijing
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 11:29 PM IST
High security prison is seen in Karakax, outside Hotan, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China.(Reuters file photo)

China has criticised the Uyghur Tribunal -- an independent UK-based panel -- over investigating human rights abuses in Xinjiang and said it has nothing to do with law, justice, or truth.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian during a news conference in Beijing on Thursday said that no matter how many 'actors or actresses' Uyghur Tribunal recruits and how many 'hearings' it arranges, it is nothing but a kangaroo court and a futile attempt, Voice of America (VOA) reported on Saturday.

"It has nothing to do with law, justice or truth, and is just another farce staged to smear and attack Xinjiang," Zhao added.

Uyghur Tribunal is a panel of Britain-based lawyers and rights experts examining human rights violations and reports of genocide in China's Xinjiang region.

In June, the "tribunal" heard nearly 38 witnesses during the first round of hearings in London.

According to Nick Vetch, vice-chair of the tribunal, it's led by Sir Geoffrey Nice, a prominent lawyer and expert in international criminal law, the nine "jurors" include academics, medical and business practitioners.

RELATED STORIES

China has been accused of suppressing Uyghur minorities in Xinjiang and putting them into detention centres for years in the name of educational camps, VOA said.

The US as well as rights organisations like Amnesty International accused China of genocide and crimes against humanity targeting Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities.

An advocacy organisation in Washington, the Uyghur Human Rights Project, issued a report in June describing and analysing videos released by the Chinese government about the personal and family lives of Uyghurs.

The 57-page report said that Chinese authorities force Uyghurs who have been detained to appear on camera and speak out against their relatives abroad, as well as against the broader movement calling for Uyghur human rights. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pak NSA wants world to engage with Taliban, warns about ‘cost' of abandonment

Leaked audio reveals Taliban's rift with Pakistan, claims report

Hurricane Larry hits Newfoundland wipes out power, trees

Trump uses 9/11 anniversary to attack Biden, says he was made ‘look like fool’
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP