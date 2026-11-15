China's electric aircraft CE-25A successfully completes maiden crewed flight; Video

It has completed another significant phase of its flight-testing programme, with two pilots and a flight test engineer on board.

Chinese state-owned aircraft manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) has successfully conducted the CE-25A electric aircraft’s maiden crewed flight in Binzhou of Shandong province, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday.

The aircraft performed as expected throughout the flight, while all onboard systems and indicators remained within normal operating parameters. This achievement comes after its maiden unmanned intelligent flight on February 2, representing another step forward in the aircraft’s development, as per a report by Global Times.

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CE-25A can accommodate up to 19 passengers Developed as COMAC’s first electric commercial aircraft for regional and intercity connectivity, the CE-25A is designed to accommodate up to 19 passengers.

It has a maximum takeoff weight of 10 tonnes and is capable of reaching a cruising speed of 300 km per hour. The aircraft can operate altitudes of up to 2,400 metres and offers a maximum flight range of 400 km.

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CE-25A moves closer to regulatory approval stage The project brings together the expertise of COMAC, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. So far, the development programme has recorded 19 successful autonomous flights without onboard pilots.

Meanwhile, China's Civil Aviation Administration has formally accepted the CE-25A’s application for type certification, taking the aircraft closer to the regulatory approval stage, the report added.