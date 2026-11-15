China's electric aircraft CE-25A successfully completes maiden crewed flight; Video
The aircraft performed as expected throughout the flight, while all onboard systems and indicators remained within normal operating parameters.
Chinese state-owned aircraft manufacturer Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) has successfully conducted the CE-25A electric aircraft’s maiden crewed flight in Binzhou of Shandong province, state broadcaster CCTV reported on Saturday.
CE-25A is a 10-ton-class electric commercial aircraft
The CE-25A is a 10-ton-class electric commercial aircraft independently developed by China.
It has completed another significant phase of its flight-testing programme, with two pilots and a flight test engineer on board.
The aircraft performed as expected throughout the flight, while all onboard systems and indicators remained within normal operating parameters. This achievement comes after its maiden unmanned intelligent flight on February 2, representing another step forward in the aircraft’s development, as per a report by Global Times.
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CE-25A can accommodate up to 19 passengers
Developed as COMAC’s first electric commercial aircraft for regional and intercity connectivity, the CE-25A is designed to accommodate up to 19 passengers.
It has a maximum takeoff weight of 10 tonnes and is capable of reaching a cruising speed of 300 km per hour. The aircraft can operate altitudes of up to 2,400 metres and offers a maximum flight range of 400 km.
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CE-25A moves closer to regulatory approval stage
The project brings together the expertise of COMAC, the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology (CALT) and Shanghai Jiao Tong University. So far, the development programme has recorded 19 successful autonomous flights without onboard pilots.
Meanwhile, China's Civil Aviation Administration has formally accepted the CE-25A’s application for type certification, taking the aircraft closer to the regulatory approval stage, the report added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNidhi Giri
Nidhi Giri is a Senior Content Producer at the Hindustan Times. A Delhi-based journalist with over four years of experience in the news media industry, she specialises in national affairs, geopolitics, and policy shifts. Her expertise spans breaking news coverage, live blogging, and long-form explainers. Prior to joining HT, Nidhi was part of the newsrooms at Asian News International (ANI) and The Daily Jagran where she led newsroom shifts, contributed to planned content, and edited stories. She has led real-time coverage of major national and international events. Highlights of her career include an exclusive interview with Supreme Court Judge Justice N Kotiswar Singh, coverage of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Union Budget, Operation Sindoor, Parliament Sessions, multiple state assembly elections, G20 New Delhi Summit 2023, India AI Summit, US Presidential Elections, and US-Iran conflict. Nidhi is an alumna of Birla Vidya Niketan, Delhi, and holds a BA in English Honours from Bharati College, University of Delhi. She also holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from Indian Institute Of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and an MA in Mass Communication. Outside the newsroom, Nidhi enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new restaurants, and maintaining an active lifestyle through her gym sessions.Read More