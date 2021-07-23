Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China floods: Deaths up to 33, economic loss at $189 million
world news

China floods: Deaths up to 33, economic loss at $189 million

By Sutirtho Patranobis, Hindustan Times, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:15 AM IST
The province has seen widespread damage to crops.(Reuters)

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the flood-hit areas of the central Chinese province of Henan with the death toll from the record rainfall rising to 33, officials said on Thursday.

More cities in the province have been flooded and farmlands destroyed as the severe weather spread northwards closer to Hebei, a northern province near national capital, Beijing.

Xinhua news agency reported direct economic losses of 1.22 billion yuan ($189 million) until Thursday.

Torrential rain has affected about 3 million people in Henan province, severely impacting the capital city, Zhengzhou. The province has seen widespread damage to crops.

