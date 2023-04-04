Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
World News

China has moral duty to contribute to peace in Ukraine: EU chief

Reuters | | Posted by Animesh Chaturvedi
Apr 04, 2023 02:10 PM IST

EU's chief, Josep Borrell, stated that China has a moral responsibility to establish peace in Ukraine and not to support Russia's aggression.

China has a moral duty to contribute to the establishment of peace in Ukraine, and must not support the aggressor in the war started by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borell.(Reuters file photo)

"China has a moral duty to contribute to a fair peace, they cannot be siding with the aggressor," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

