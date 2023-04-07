China slaps sanction against Taiwanese envoy, US institutions

China on Friday slapped new sanctions against Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to Washington and announced restrictions against two US organisations, which hosted Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen during her US stopover, as Beijing continued to lambast her visit as a serious affront to its “territorial sovereignty” and interference in internal affairs.

Further sanctions on Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador in Washington, were imposed following Tsai Ing-wen’s high-profile visit to the US.

“Hsiao Bi-khim and her family members will be barred from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, while companies connected to Hsiao will not be allowed to work with mainland organisations and individuals,” China’s state media reported on Friday.

“Hsiao solicited foreign support and looked for US support for the independence agenda to intentionally provoke confrontations across the Taiwan Straits and undermine cross-Straits peace and stability, which further exposed her diehard nature of seeking ‘Taiwan independence’,” official news agency Xinhua reported.

Measures against the Taiwanese diplomat include “…strictly banning Hsiao and her family members from entering the mainland and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao, banning her financial sponsors and related businesses from cooperating with mainland organisations and individuals”.

“Wow, the PRC (People’s Republic of China) just sanctioned me again, for the second time,” Hsiao tweeted in response to the announcement.

She had been sanctioned last year after then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

Separately, China “…decided to take countermeasures against the Hudson Institute, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and the relevant people in charge of these organisations,” the Chinese foreign ministry also announced on Friday.

While the library was where Tsai met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the Hudson Institute presented a Global Leadership Award to the Taiwanese leader in New York.

China had earlier warned it would take “resolute and strong measures” in response to Tsai’s meeting with McCarthy.

Beijing claims the self-governed island as its own territory and has not ruled out the use of force in merging it with the mainland.

