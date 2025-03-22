Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

China is developing some startling new kit in its quest to seize Taiwan

The Economist
Mar 22, 2025 10:42 AM IST

China filed patents for the new barges in 2020, notes Mike Dahm, a former naval intelligence officer.

Is it a barge? Is it a bridge? It is both. Last summer China began building several unusual vessels at its Guangzhou shipyard on the south coast. The barges had legs that could drop down to stabilise the craft in shallow water, and wielded a 100m-bridge that could extend from the bow and onto a beach. In recent weeks pictures have emerged of these mongrel ships (see photo) and of how they connect together into giant causeways. The fear is that they could one day be used to funnel troops and tanks onto the beaches of Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.(Representational image) PREMIUM
China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened to use force to bring it under its control.(Representational image)

Until recently, Chinese military planners had two options to support an invading force. They could use vehicle ferries to unload troops and tanks at a port. Or they could use “roro” (roll-on, roll-off) ferries to unload amphibious vehicles into the sea. “There was a missing link,” says Tom Shugart, a retired American naval officer. “How are they going to allow these ferries to send non-amphibious vehicles and trucks onto the beach without a port?” A floating causeway, seen on satellite images of Chinese ports in 2021, was one option. But they are cumbersome.

China filed patents for the new barges in 2020, notes Mike Dahm, a former naval intelligence officer. They resemble the “Mulberry harbours” used for the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944, but are more versatile. They can be joined to make one vast bridge allowing larger vessels to disgorge troops and tanks onto the barges further offshore. “I was stunned when I saw these three things put together,” says Mr Shugart. “I had never guessed that’s what they were going to do.”

When connected, the barges would seem to allow four roro ferries to dock at the same time. That would mean about 1,200 vehicles and 6,000 people, equivalent to a brigade. Moreover, the vessels unlock the carrying capacity of China’s 60-plus vehicle carriers, whose side-ramps could not be used on a causeway or beach. The contraptions are probably too big and vulnerable to mines and artillery to be used in the first stage of any invasion, says Sidharth Kaushal of rusi, a think-tank in London, but would be used to deliver follow-up forces and supplies once China had a beachhead.

Mr Shugart thinks China probably has seven of the new barge-bridges.The good news, he says, is that seven is probably not enough to mount an invasion of Taiwan. The bad news is that China builds ships very fast. A paper published on March 11th by csis, another think-tank, found that a single Chinese state-owned shipbuilder produced a larger tonnage of commercial vessels in 2024 than America has built since the second world war. Mr Shugart does not think dozens of barges would be needed. “I’m confident that in about eight months, they could probably build enough.”

Subscribers can sign up to Drum Tower, our new weekly newsletter, to understand what the world makes of China—and what China makes of the world.

Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.

For evolved readers seeking more than just news

Subscribe now to unlock this article and access exclusive content to stay ahead
E-paper | Expert Analysis & Opinion | Geopolitics | Sports | Games
Subscribe Now @1199/year
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On