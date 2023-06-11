Home / World News / China military, Wuhan scientists made Covid? Big revelations in shocking report

China military, Wuhan scientists made Covid? Big revelations in shocking report

ByMallika Soni
Jun 11, 2023 05:13 PM IST

Chinese scientists were running a covert project of dangerous experiments, the report claimed.

Scientists in Wuhan working alongside the Chinese military were combining the world’s most deadly coronaviruses to create a new mutant virus when the Covid pandemic began, a report claimed. Investigators believe Chinese scientists were running a covert project of dangerous experiments, which caused a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and started the Covid outbreak, The Sunday Times reported.

Covid In China: Security guards wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the Covid-19 pandemic sit at an entrance of a building in Beijing.(AFP)
Covid In China: Security guards wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) amid the Covid-19 pandemic sit at an entrance of a building in Beijing.(AFP)

The report is based on hundreds of documents, including previously confidential reports, internal memos, scientific papers and email correspondence.

“It has become increasingly clear that the Wuhan Institute of Virology was involved in the creation, promulgation, and cover-up of the Covid-19 pandemic,” one of the investigators said adding that there is no published information on the work is because it was done in collaboration with researchers from the Chinese military, which was funding it. China is pursuing bioweapons, the investigators believe.

Read more: 'Because of our religious beliefs…': Iran supreme leader on nuclear bomb

Risky experiments on coronaviruses

The Wuhan Institute of Virology started hunting the origins of the Sars virus in 2003 and was engaged in risky experiments on coronaviruses it gathered from bat caves in southern China. The findings were made public initially. In 2016, researchers found a new type of coronavirus in a mineshaft in Mojiang in Yunnan province similar to Sars. China did not report these deaths but the virus found then are now recognised as the only members of Covid’s immediate family. They were then transported to the Wuhan Institute and the work of the scientists became classified.

The report also pointed out that over a dozen investigators were given access to “metadata, phone information and internet information” from intercepts collected by the US intelligence services. US State Department investigators said, “Despite presenting itself as a civilian institution, the United States has determined that the Wuhan Institute of Virology has collaborated on publications and secret projects with China’s military. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has engaged in classified research, including laboratory animal experiments, on behalf of the Chinese military since at least 2017.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
china coronavirus
china coronavirus
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out