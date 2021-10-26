Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China provides $1 mn to Afghanistan after Wang Yi, Mullah Baradar meet in Doha

The Afghan Taliban attaches great importance to China's security concerns, said Mullah Baradar, on Monday during a meeting with Wang Yi.
China is among the very few which seem to have started engaging with the outfit.(AP)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 09:37 PM IST
A day after high-level talks with China in Doha, the Taliban on Tuesday said Beijing has provided USD 1 million to Afghanistan and has promised additional humanitarian aid worth USD 5 million.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that aid by China will be used for medicine and food, TOLO news agency reported.

This announcement was made after the second public meeting between the Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Doha.

Mujahid in a statement said that both sides discussed Afghanistan's political and economic situation, Khaama Press News Agency reported.

The Afghan Taliban attaches great importance to China's security concerns, said Mullah Baradar, on Monday during a meeting with Wang Yi.

Wang expressed hope that the Taliban will further demonstrate openness and tolerance, unite all ethnic groups and factions in the country to work together for a peaceful reconstruction, Chinese State media Global Times reported.

Chinese FM urged the US and the West to lift sanctions on the country.

This meeting comes amid Taliabn's repeated appeal for wider international recognition. China is among the very few which seem to have started engaging with the outfit. Other members of the international community are taking a wait and watch approach.

mullah baradar afghanistan taliban
