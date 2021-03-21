Home / World News / China reaches 74.96 million Covid-19 vaccinations says state media
China reaches 74.96 million Covid-19 vaccinations says state media

China's full-year vaccine production can supply the full needs of the population, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology official Mao Junfeng told a news conference.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:28 PM IST
With four approved vaccines, China plans to vaccinate 900 million to 1 billion people by the summer of 2022.(Reuters file photo)

China had administered 74.96 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine as of Saturday, state Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, citing national health commission spokesman Mi Feng.

China's full-year vaccine production can supply the full needs of the population, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology official Mao Junfeng told a news conference.

China last reported 12 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, all of which were imported.

china coronavirus outbreak
