Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China, Russia warplanes temporarily entered South Korea air defence zone: Report

China, Russia warplanes temporarily entered South Korea air defence zone: Report

world news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 11:39 AM IST

South Korea's military took "tactical measures" after eight Chinese and four Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone.

South Korea: Eight Chinese and four Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone.(AP)
Reuters |

South Korea's military said it scrambled fighter jets as two Chinese and six Russian warplanes entered its air defence zone on Wednesday.

The Chinese H-6 bombers repeatedly entered and left the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) off South Korea's southern and northeast coasts starting at around 5:50 a.m. (2050 GMT Tuesday), Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

Read more: Wives of Russian soldiers ‘encourage’ them to rape: Ukraine's first lady

They re-entered the zone hours later from the Sea of Japan, known in Korea as the East Sea, joined by the Russian warplanes, including TU-95 bombers and SU-35 fighter jets, the JCS said.

The aircraft did not violate South Korea's airspace, the JCS added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
south korea
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP