China’s coronavirus death toll rises to 563: Govt

The new coronavirus has spread fear around the world, along with the shunning of any suspected to have a link to the outbreak that appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December

world Updated: Feb 06, 2020 06:20 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Beijing
Disinfection equipment is carried by a worker as precautionary measures against the spreading of novel coronavirus, at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary on Feb. 5, 2020.
Disinfection equipment is carried by a worker as precautionary measures against the spreading of novel coronavirus, at Budapest Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary on Feb. 5, 2020. (AP File Photo)
         

China has reported new deaths by a viral outbreak have risen by 73 in the past 24 hours to 563.

That brings the number of confirmed cases to 28,018, an increase of 3,694.

The little-understood new coronavirus has spread fear around the world, along with the shunning of any suspected to have a link to the outbreak that appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has revived fears of the deadly 2002-2003 outbreak of SARS that killed almost 800 people.

