Beijing accused the United States on Thursday of using spurious spying claims as a pretext to impose a technological "blockade" on China, following claims that Nvidia boss Jensen Huang was the victim of a Chinese espionage plot.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gestures on the day of the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2026. (REUTERS)

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"China's technological progress is driven by independent innovation and open cooperation. The US side should stop fabricating such 'spy' narratives as a pretext for imposing a technological blockade," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

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Huang, who co-founded Nvidia and turned it into the world's leading supplier of the chips that power AI, has admitted to having an extramarital affair, reportedly with Alice Huang.

Deep Dive Why does China say the US is using spying claims to impose a technology blockade? Beijing says the allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang are unfounded and are being used as a pretext to restrict China’s access to technology. China says its technological progress comes from independent innovation and open cooperation. How could the Jensen Huang spy allegations affect Chinese access to Nvidia AI chips? The controversy could add political momentum to US rules restricting remote access to advanced chips through overseas data centres. A proposed US bill would give the Commerce Department authority to regulate that cloud-based access. What are Chinese AI companies doing to secure Nvidia computing capacity? Some Chinese firms are seeking to rent Nvidia-powered computing capacity at data centres outside China, and others have discussed reserving that capacity. They are concerned Washington could tighten restrictions on remote use of advanced processors.

She is a reported to be a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed and is thought by US officials to have worked for Chinese intelligence.

The Nvidia boss has spent years lobbying against curbs on sales of advanced chips to China.

Also Read | Can Nvidia’s boss survive a Chinese-spy controversy?

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{{^usCountry}} US President Donald Trump last year cleared Nvidia's H200 chips for export there over objections from hawks in both parties who fear Beijing winning the race to dominate in AI technology. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} US President Donald Trump last year cleared Nvidia's H200 chips for export there over objections from hawks in both parties who fear Beijing winning the race to dominate in AI technology. {{/usCountry}}

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China has dismissed the claims about spying on Huang as "groundless speculation" and "an attempt to smear China".

The furore comes ahead of a meeting next week between Trump and President Xi Jinping at the APEC gathering in Shenzhen in southern China.