Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / China says will 'rectify' stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau

China says will 'rectify' stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau

world news
Published on Nov 02, 2022 03:03 PM IST

“We should seize the major issues related to the long-term stability of Hong Kong and Macao," Xia Baolong, director of China's Hong Kong and Macau affairs office said.

A China's flag flutters.(Reuters)
Reuters |

China should "resolutely deal with" and "rectify" whatever is needed to resolve any long-term stability issues in Hong Kong and Macau, a senior official said, according to a 20th Communist Party Congress party supplementary document reading published in October.

Read more: Amid anti-hijab protests Iran may be planning attack, Saudi Arabia tells US

"We should seize the major issues related to the long-term stability of Hong Kong and Macao, we should resolutely deal with whatever needs dealing, we should resolutely rectify what must be rectified and resolutely establish whichever rules are necessary," wrote Xia Baolong, director of China's Hong Kong and Macau affairs office, according to the document, which local media published excerpts of on Wednesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
china hong kong government macau
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP