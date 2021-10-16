Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / China supports resumption of Iran nuclear negotiations: Foreign minister
world news

China supports resumption of Iran nuclear negotiations: Foreign minister

Beijing understands Iran’s position on the nuclear issue of defending national interests and would like to work with all parties in promoting regional peace and stability by facilitating the talks, Foreign minister Wang Yi said
Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi. (Reuters file photo)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 03:49 PM IST
Bloomberg |

China supports the revival of negotiations on an Iran nuclear accord, Foreign minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart in a phone call on Friday.

Beijing understands Iran’s position on the nuclear issue of defending national interests and would like to work with all parties in promoting regional peace and stability by facilitating the talks, Wang said, according to a statement posted on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website.

Energy markets, which are facing tightening global supply, closely watch developments in talks aimed at reviving the 2015 agreement, which limits oil-rich Iran’s atomic work in exchange for sanctions relief. Nuclear discussions have been frozen since the election of conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi to the Iranian presidency in June but efforts resumed this week to find a way back to the negotiating table.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Three Chinese astronauts including first woman enter space station

Stabbing of British MP David Amess a terrorist incident: UK Police

2 Hindu men killed in Bangladesh in fresh attack on a temple: Report

Asean decides to exclude Myanmar military chief from key summit on October 26
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP