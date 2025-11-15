China Tells Citizens to Avoid Japan as Taiwan Spat Deepens

A week ago, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested that a Chinese push to seize Taiwan would represent such a grave threat to Japan that it could be dragged into a war.

Beijing’s response: Fury.

In a sharp escalation of the diplomatic spat, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday urged its citizens to avoid travel to Japan and asked those residing in the country to be extra vigilant, saying Takaichi’s comments threaten their safety.

The statement followed a week of vitriol in which Takaichi was repeatedly denounced by Chinese officials and told to stay out of what Beijing says are purely Chinese affairs.

The fracas has brought relations between Beijing and Tokyo to a new low just weeks after Takaichi, a conservative who became prime minister only last month, met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at a regional leaders’ summit in South Korea.

For the U.S., the breakdown comes at a delicate time, when President Trump is pursuing his goal of forging a trade agreement with China while also strengthening ties with Japan and other Asian allies.

Still, the abuse directed at Takaichi in one instance drew a rebuke from U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass. China’s consul-general in the Japanese city of Osaka on Monday posted a message on X saying “the dirty neck” that lunges at China should be cut off, referring to Takaichi’s comments.

“The mask slips—again,” Glass said, adding that China should behave like the good neighbor in Asia it professes to be.

Relations between China and Japan are frequently frosty, in part a legacy of Japan’s brutal imperial past for which many in Beijing feel Tokyo hasn’t sufficiently apologized. Japan, meantime, is wary of its much larger neighbor’s economic and military clout.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament on Nov. 7, Takaichi said that a Chinese blockade of Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims as its own, would threaten Japan’s survival. Under Japan’s largely pacifist constitution, the nation would be permitted to mobilize its defense forces to defend Japan with military force if it faced such a severe threat.

“If it involves the use of warships and the exercise of force, I believe this is a case that could unquestionably constitute a crisis threatening the nation’s existence,” she said in response to questions on defense policy. Takaichi added that Japan’s longstanding position is that issues concerning Taiwan should be resolved peacefully.

The comments triggered anger in Beijing. Chinese state-media editorials have accused Takaichi and Japan of sliding back toward the militarism that fueled Japanese atrocities in Asia in the 1930s and 1940s. Chinese officials variously described Takaichi’s remarks as “extremely egregious” and “blatantly provocative.”

The language is a throwback to China’s aggressive “wolf warrior” style of diplomacy of a decade ago that Beijing had in recent years toned down. Beijing called on Takaichi to retract her remarks, which she hasn’t done.

Analysts say the Japanese leader’s remarks, while unusually candid, reflect the reality of the risks Japan would face in the event the sea lanes vital to its economy were disrupted in case of conflict over Taiwan.

“What Takaichi has done is say the quiet part out loud,” said William Chou, deputy director of the Japan Chair at the Hudson Institute, a conservative-leaning Washington, D.C., think tank.

Write to Jason Douglas at jason.douglas@wsj.com