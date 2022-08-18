China test-fires missile in Xinjiang, brings down plane in drill: Report
Military observers said that from the footage, the weapons appeared to be HQ-17A air defence missiles, part of an integrated system that can fit in a single vehicle, and is regarded as very mobile and accurate
BEIJING: China’s People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) Xinjiang Military Command, which oversees the border with India, tested a surface-to-air missile in a high-altitude area of Xinjiang, bringing down a targeted aircraft, reports said.
China’s national broadcaster, CCTV, reported on August 15, India’s Independence Day, that the Xinjiang command conducted live-fire drills with a “new type of surface-to-air missile” at an altitude of more than 4,500 metres (14,760 feet), the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) said in a report.
“Military observers said that from the footage, the weapons appeared to be HQ-17A air defence missiles, part of an integrated system that can fit in a single vehicle, and is regarded as very mobile and accurate,” the SCMP report said.
Quoting an anonymous military observer, the SCMP report said the test was a show of deterrence in the “…countdown to the India-US drills near India’s disputed border with China”.
“The missile hit a target plane flying at a low altitude on its first attempt. Operators of the system took evasive action and hit a target in a second round of strikes despite strong electromagnetic interference from the aircraft,” the report added.
The missile drill comes in the backdrop of the dragging military tension between India and China in the eastern Ladakh region.
Thousands of troops are deployed on both sides of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China with several rounds of diplomatic and military talks failing to ensure complete disengagement of soldiers from friction points.
Yue Gang, a retired PLA colonel, told SCMP the drills involved a new type of HQ-17A short-range air defence missile, part of a system commissioned by the Xinjiang command in May last year.
The HQ-17A made its first public appearance in 2019, in the October 1 National Day military parade in Beijing.
“Yue said the HQ-17A could intercept various targets, including aircraft, air-to-ground missiles, and cruise missiles,” the report said.
-
Tanzania installs internet on Mount Kilimanjaro for Insta-ascents
Tanzania has installed high-speed internet services on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, allowing anyone with a smartphone to tweet, Instagram or WhatsApp their ascent up Africa's highest mountain. State-owned Tanzania Telecommunications Corporation set up the broadband network on Tuesday at an altitude of 3,720 metres (12,200 feet), with Information Minister Nape Nnauye calling the event historic. He said the summit of the 5,895-metre (19,300-foot) mountain would have internet connectivity by the end of the year.
-
Rushdie's attacker says murder bid carried out without any contact with Iran
The 24-year-old man charged with the attempted murder of Salman Rushdie has denied being in contact with Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps and said that he acted alone when he stabbed the Mumbai-born author, whom he disliked for being "disingenuous". In a video interview to the New York Post from Chautauqua County Jail, Matar said that “When I heard he survived, I was surprised, I guess.”
-
Canadian parliamentary committee plans Taiwan visit amid tensions
A large Canadian parliamentary committee delegation is planning to visit the Chinese-claimed island of Taiwan in October, local media reported on Wednesday, a development that could further worsen relations between Ottawa and Beijing. Eight members of Canada's House of Commons standing committee on international trade are expected to travel to Taiwan, including many who are members of the Canada-Taiwan Friendship Group in the parliament, Canadian media reported.
-
US announces trade talks with Taiwan, island drills military
The U.S. government on Thursday announced trade talks with Taiwan in a sign of support for the island democracy China claims as its own territory, prompting a warning by Beijing that it will take action if necessary to “safeguard its sovereignty.” The announcement comes after Beijing fired missiles into the sea to intimidate Taiwan after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi this month became the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in 25 years.
-
Punjabi fourth-most widely spoken language in Canadian homes
Punjabi is the fourth-most widely spoken language spoken at home in Canada while the number of those using other Indian tongues has risen steeply, according to new data released on Wednesday. Canada's two official languages, English and French, remain the two spoken most predominantly at home, followed by Mandarin and Punjabi, according to details issued on Wednesday by Statistics Canada (StatCan), the country's data agency. Other Indian languages are also flourishing in Canada.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics