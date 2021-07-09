Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
China to safeguard its firms against US blacklist

The Biden administration is expected as early as Friday to add at least 10 more Chinese companies and other entities to the list over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in the Chinese region of Xinjiang
Reuters | | Posted by Shanza Khan, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JUL 09, 2021 02:49 PM IST
China vows 'necessary measures' after US economic blacklists.(REUTERS)

China will take all necessary measures to protect its companies, the foreign ministry said on Friday when asked about a Reuters report that the United States is set to add more Chinese firms to its economic blacklist.

The Biden administration is expected as early as Friday to add at least 10 more Chinese companies and other entities to the list over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, the report said.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the comments at a regular news conference in Beijing on Friday.

