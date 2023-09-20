News / World News / China says more harsh weather in store after brief but fierce tornado

China says more harsh weather in store after brief but fierce tornado

Sep 20, 2023 11:06 AM IST

China Tornado: Warnings also went out for the southwestern region of Chongqing, several areas in Guizhou, southern Hunan, eastern Anhui and central Hubei.

Chinese weather officials stepped up warnings against heavy rain and strong winds in several regions, state media said on Wednesday, a day after a violent tornado wreaked havoc in the eastern province of Jiangsu, killing one person.

China Tornado: A view shows the aftermath of a tornado in Suqian, Jiangsu Province.(Reuters)
The latest incident in weeks of destructive and deadly weather spurred authorities to call for vigilance against strong winds in coastal areas near the Yellow Sea off Jiangsu.

Tuesday's tornado was brief but fierce, with social media images showing overturned cars, downed power lines and flying debris, much of which littered the streets of Suqian, a city in the north of the province.

"I was at the door and witnessed the wind, solar energy devices, and trees flying in the air," wrote one user of popular social media platform Weibo. "For those two minutes, I was dumbfounded."

Broadcaster CCTV said one person died and three were injured, with 52 homes damaged.

Warnings also went out for the southwestern region of Chongqing, several areas in southwestern Guizhou, southern Hunan, eastern Anhui and central Hubei.

Torrential rain recently lashed China's southeast, forcing massive evacuations, landslides and deaths in the wake of unrelenting storms brought by the remnants of Typhoon Haikui.

