In a veiled rebuke of the United States, China in its speech at the United Nations General Assembly called for the sovereignty of Gulf countries to be respected. It further urged the “relevant country”, without naming America, to stop threatening Cuba and lift its blockade on the latter.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said major countries should have “special responsibilities” for safeguarding international peace and security. (Bloomberg)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The remarks come a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his US state visit, during which he was accorded a warm and lavish reception by US President Donald Trump. Xi's visit to Washington included a rare display of bonhomie between Trump and him, with a military flyover and a state dinner part of the trip.

Also Read | America and China’s leaders indulge in pageantry as crises mount

What did China say on Gulf countries?

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said major countries should have “special responsibilities” for safeguarding international peace and security. “They should take the lead in complying with the rules, upholding rule of law, and doing what's right,” Reuters news agency cited Han as saying.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He further added, “China holds that the sovereignty and security of countries in the Middle East, including the Gulf, should be respected.” The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February earlier this year, following which Tehran blocked shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict spread to the wider West Asian region, after Iran retaliated with strikes on American bases and interests in Gulf countries, and the Saudi-Houthi conflict also escalated in July. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further added, “China holds that the sovereignty and security of countries in the Middle East, including the Gulf, should be respected.” The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February earlier this year, following which Tehran blocked shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict spread to the wider West Asian region, after Iran retaliated with strikes on American bases and interests in Gulf countries, and the Saudi-Houthi conflict also escalated in July. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

During the two leaders' meeting, Trump warned Xi against providing support to Iran, terming it “unacceptable”, and received assurances that China would not do so, the US ambassador to China said on Friday, according to Reuters news agency. The warning came after reports of Beijing supplying shoulder-fired ​air-defense missile launchers, and helping Iran with satellite data, came out.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Cuban, Iranian delegations walk out during Trump’s UNGA speech: ‘Will not allow…’

‘Stop using threat of force against Cuba’

Han also addressed US' blockade of Cuba, urging it to “stop using threat of force” against the country. “China urges the relevant country to immediately stop using threat of force against Cuba and immediately and completely lift the blockade and sanctions against Cuba,” Reuters cited Han as saying.

Han's remarks came after Cuba's electrical grid suffered a total collapse earlier this month, plunging the nation into darkness and leaving millions without power. A US-imposed oil blockade which started January led to worsened blackouts Cuba, putting under severe ​strain its aging power generation system ​, according to Reuters.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“China holds that all countries, big or small, are equal members of the international community, and that world affairs should be handled by all through consultation,” Han added.