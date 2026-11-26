China on Thursday urged the United States to “correct its erroneous practices” over new US tariffs, warning that it reserves the right to take “necessary measures” in response.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said it would closely monitor developments. (REUTERS) more less

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The Chinese Commerce Ministry said it would closely monitor developments and called on Washington to return to the right track of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation, Reuters reported.

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The proposed US tariffs target several trading partners, including China, the European Union and Japan, with rates going up to 20%.

Also Read: US tariffs on India: How rates have changed since Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ to Section 301 probe

China faces one of the highest rates at 20%. However, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the proposed levies were within the scope of ongoing trade negotiations with Beijing, news agency AFP reported.

‘Return to the right track’

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{{^usCountry}} During a press briefing, Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said, “The US investigation is an act of unilateralism, and China firmly opposes it”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a press briefing, Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong said, “The US investigation is an act of unilateralism, and China firmly opposes it”. {{/usCountry}}

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“China urges the US to correct its wrong practices and return to the right track of resolving issues through dialogue and consultation,” He said, adding that citing “overcapacity” as a reason to impose tariffs was a “pretext for protectionism”.

Also Read: What the US tariff proposal means for Indian exports

Yadong said such actions not only fail to address their own structural imbalances but also disrupt the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, hinder industrial cooperation, drive up global inflation, harm the direct interests of businesses and consumers and pose long-term, systemic risks to global economic growth.

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The ministry also urged the United States to accelerate internal procedures so a $60 billion tariff cut arrangement can come into effect as soon as possible.

Tariffs on other countries

The US on Wednesday proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods following a months-long investigation into what Washington calls “structural excess capacity” in 16 major economies. The rate would drop to 17% if New Delhi signs a trade deal with Washington, HT reported earlier.

The European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland face a 15% tariff, excluding most-favoured-nation duties, while Singapore faces a 10% rate.

The proposed tariffs will not be added to existing Section 232 national security duties on automobiles, steel and aluminium. Energy products such as oil and gas, food that the US does not or cannot grow, critical minerals, fertilisers, and certain semiconductors and pharmaceuticals will be exempt, a US official said.

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(With inputs from agencies)