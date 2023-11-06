China's first major blizzard this season, record snowfall expected: Top updates

Heavy snow blanketed China’s northeastern region as schools were shut and transportation was halted in the first major snowstorm of the season. Major highways in the northeastern city of Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang province, were closed and flights canceled while elementary and middle schools also canceled classes. Here are top ten updates on China's blizzard:

Snow removal vehicles move on a street amid a blizzard in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.(Reuters)