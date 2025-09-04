China’s DF-5C missile: Xi Jinping's message to US? Key facts about most-powerful nuclear weapon

In what can be seen as a message to the United States, China revealed two new gigantic intercontinental ballistic missile designs, Dongfeng-5C (DF-5C), and DF-61, on the streets of Beijing during the lavish World War II anniversary military parade. A DF-5C intercontinental ballistic missile is seen during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of World War II, in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on September 3, 2025. (AFP)

With Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un present as chief guests, China showed off a variety of air-launched, sea-launched and ground-based nuclear weapons. The DF-5C and DF-61 missiles stood out not just for their size but for what they say about China’s plans to build its nuclear arsenal, which the US estimated last year would reach 1,000 warheads by 2030, news agency Bloomberg reported.

What are DF-5C and DF-61 missiles?