China's ‘Maglev Train’ will fly through tunnel at 1,000 km per hour, faster than a plane: Report

China has started work on a “floating” train which would be faster than a commercial passenger aircraft, The Sun has reported. China has laid the first track of the "floating" train (CGTN)

China Railway will use magnetic levitation technology, also called “manglev,” to operate the train and transport passengers at a speed faster than ever before.

“The aim is to quicken the development of trains that are faster, smarter, more environment friendly, and more energy-efficient,” China Railway said, as per The Sun.

Here's all you need to know about the project:

(1.) In magnetic levitation, superconducting magnets on the train “interact” with the metal on the sides of the pipe to “levitate” or “raise” the train.

(2.) The magnets then create a cushion of air to propel the train forward without it coming into contact with the track.

(3.) The new design would allow journey at a speed of 621 mph (1,000 kmph), over 400 mph faster than what China's high-speed trains currently run at (217 mph).

(4.) On the other hand, the average cruising speed for a long-haul commercial passenger aircraft ranges from approximately 547 to 575 mph.

(5.) The Maglev Train, as it is called, will branch from the existing 11.5-mile Maglev Express Line S2 from the Changsha Nan station just west of the airport in Changsha, the capital city of the Hunan province.

(6.) To ensure internet connectivity for passengers, researchers have proposed laying two parallel cables along the inner wall of the tube.

(7.) The cables will emit electromagnetic signals to minimise disruptions which would be likely due to the signal frequency shift with the change in the train's speed.

(8.) One such train already operates in China, connecting the airport in largest city Shanghai to the city centre in only seven minutes.