Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

India's first Hyperloop test track, built by IIT Madras teams, revealed | Video

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 06, 2024 01:16 PM IST

The maiden run on the Hyperloop test track was carried out at a speed of 100 kmph. It would be increased gradually to 600 kmph in test runs in the future.

The construction of India's first Hyperloop test track, an 11-km facility at the Discovery Campus of IIT Madras in Chennai's Thaiyur suburb, has been completed, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced.

The hyperloop track at IIT-Madras Discovery Campus at Chennai's Thaiyur suburb (x.com/AshwiniVaishnaw)
The hyperloop track at IIT-Madras Discovery Campus at Chennai's Thaiyur suburb (x.com/AshwiniVaishnaw)

Also Read: Hyperloop One, high-speed transportation firm, will shut down on this date

“Watch: Bharat's First Hyperloop test track (410 meters) completed. Team Railways, IIT Madras' Avishkar Hyperloop team and TuTr (incubated startup),” Vaishnaw posted on X on Thursday.

As per an NDTV report, the maiden run on the test track was carried out at a speed of 100 kmph. The speed would be increased gradually to 600 kmph in test runs in the future.

About the project

According to a press release issued in January, the project is a collaboration between IIT Madras and steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal.

Also Read: Virgin Hyperloop releases new video of passenger pods that can travel at 1000 kmph

Built as the first Hyperloop test facility in Asia, the steel for the project was supplied by ArcelorMittal and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS), the companies led by the UK-based Indian billionaire. The firms provided 400 tonnes of steel to build a 400-metre vacuum tube at the site, while engineers from ArcelorMittal's engineering arm (AMDEC) helped oversee the project.

Also Read: An Elon Musk idea that didn’t work: The hyperloop is dead, for now

The IIT Madras teams which built the test facility are student group Avishkar Hyperloop and TuTr Hyperloop, a startup incubated at the prestigious institute. The Ministry of Railways is also a key partner.

Also Read: Can you reach Bengaluru airport from city in 10 mins? Virgin Hyperloop to study feasibility

The objective is the “advancement and commercialisation of Hyperloop technologies for high-speed, affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation.” The track was expected to be operational by the end of Q1, 2024.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On