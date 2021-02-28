China’s to adopt clean energy; cut usage of coal in energy mix to 52% by 2025
China’s use of coal in its energy mix continued to decline in 2020, but more aggressive measures may be needed to reduce emissions in order to meet Beijing’s climate goals.
Coal use accounted for 56.8% of the country’s total energy consumption last year, down 0.9 of a percentage point from 2019, according to figures released Sunday by the National Bureau of Statistics. The modest decline allowed China to meet a government target to reduce the proportion of coal to around 57.5% in 2020. Still, total coal use climbed by 0.6% as energy consumption rose by 2.2% in 2020 from a year earlier.
Also read: Pakistan's debt continues to mount, owes $6.7 billion to foreign lenders: Report
President Xi Jinping pledged China would target carbon neutrality by 2060 in a Sept. 22 speech to the United Nations. While he didn’t lay out details, Xi’s announcement implies the nation’s emissions will have to sharply decline to reach net-zero in less than 30 years after peaking in 2030.
One proposal under consideration to accelerate China’s adoption of clean energy is to cut the share of coal in the energy mix to 52% by 2025, Bloomberg reported earlier. Still a gulf remains between China’s ambitious carbon-neutral goals and the desire of its companies to maintain breakneck growth.
China may provide more details of its roadmap to carbon neutrality in its five-year policy blueprint set to be unveiled at legislative meetings that start next week. Beijing’s energy policy will need to juggle the competing demands of delivering economic growth, promoting energy security and mitigating the worst effects of global warming.
The proportion of clean energy including natural gas, hydropower, nuclear and wind power in total energy use rose by 1.0 percentage points to 24.3% in 2020, according to China’s statistics bureau.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China conducts drill in South China sea, US steps up vigil: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunak to freeze few income tax rate thresholds: Times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China’s to adopt clean energy; cut usage of coal in energy mix to 52% by 2025
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German radio jockey Matthias Matuschik compares BTS to Covid-19
- The uproar came after a live show Wednesday, in which Matuschik derided BTS's version of “Fix You” as “blasphemy” and compared the band to COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPEC+ faces calls to cool oil market frenzy with extra barrels
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prince William warns against anti-vaccination messages on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jamal Khashoggi killing: For some, US report 'vindication' of Prince Salman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan's debt continues to mount, owes $6.7 billion to foreign lenders: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virginia votes to legalize marijuana, end disparate treatment of people of color
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's NHS to invite 'over-60s' to book Covid-19 vaccine jabs at nearest centres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coup stalls democracy, protesters gather in Myanmar after hundreds arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden says Saudi announcement to come Monday; White House plays down new steps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saudi Arabia says Huthi missile attack on Riyadh thwarted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another former aide accuses New York governor Cuomo of sexual harassment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Are you available?': Doc appears in court video call while performing surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox