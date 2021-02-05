Chinese actress shares botched nose job pics online to warn others

A Chinese actress has taken to social media to warn about the dangers of cosmetic surgery after a procedure left her nose damaged, prompting calls for stricter regulations of the industry worth billions of dollars in China.

Gao Liu, who is a singer and actor, published photos of her face before and post-surgery on her Twitter-like Weibo page, and recounted her nightmare experience to some 5 million followers.

Hundreds of millions have reacted to her situation, mostly expressing sympathy and discussing the dangers of going under the knife.

Acting on the suggestion of a friend to “trim” her nose, Gao admitted herself to a cosmetic surgery clinic in the city of Guangzhou, capital of southern China’s Guangdong province, late last year.

Instead of having the desired effect, the four-hour procedure left her nose with severe necrosis(death of body tissue).

The operated part showed symptoms of inflammation and necrosis, Gao wrote, adding that it was only later that she learnt that the clinic did not have the required licenses to do the operation. A follow-up procedure made it worse.

Local Chinese media, The Paper, reported on Thursday that the hospital staff said that they were undergoing judicial procedures while an employee at the health bureau in Guangzhou said the incident was being investigated, The Paper reported on Thursday.

According to Gao, she signed a contract to film two dramas but lost the jobs due to the results of her nose surgery, losing out on payment of 400,000 yuan ($61,879) in the process.

“More importantly, I will also face a high breach of contract compensation of 2 million yuan,” she wrote on her Weibo account.

According to state-run China Daily, the cosmetic surgery market in China reached 256 billion yuan ($36.71bn), growing at an annual compound growth rate of 30% in the past five years by the beginning of 2020.

The report estimated that the Chinese cosmetic surgery market will hit 1 trillion yuan in 2025.

Statistics show that the number of unqualified plastic surgery clinics in China exceeded 60,000 in 2019, six times that of regular clinics. About 40,000 medical accidents occur in these clinics every year, an average of about 110 per day, according to a report by Guangxi Daily.

A large number of Chinese also go to South Korea for cosmetic surgeries every year.