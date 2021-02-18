Chinese Cancer Screening Firm Soars 185% in Hong Kong IPO Debut
Chinese cancer screening biotech firm New Horizon Health Ltd. soared 185% on its Hong Kong debut on Thursday, the latest initial public offering to pop on its first trading day after attracting billions of dollars of orders from retail investors.
New Horizon Health opened at HK$76, up from the offer price of HK$26.66, which was already at the upper end of a marketed range. The biotech company raised $263 million in the IPO.
Thursday’s pop shows that the IPO frenzy gripping Hong Kong is not abating, coming two weeks after short-video company Kuaishou Technology leaped 161% in its debut, the second-best ever for an IPO over $1 billion in the world.
Over 1 million Hong Kong investors put in orders worth some HK$844 billion ($109 billion) for New Horizon Health’s IPO. That represents a subscription rate of 4,133 times, the second-highest on record after Most Kwai Chung’s 2018 IPO, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
First-time share sales have had their best start to the year on record in Asia, helped by Kuaishou’s mammoth offering and fueled by markets awash with liquidity, a stock rally, as well as hordes of retail investors bidding for shares. The dizzying first-day pops as well as the flurry of IPOs by blank-cheque companies in the US have led some to warn of overheated markets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese Cancer Screening Firm Soars 185% in Hong Kong IPO Debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No electricity, no water, Texans struggle through historic cold
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian emergency services hit by Facebook ban on news
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese markets reopen with stocks poised for all-time high
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Microsoft Covid-19 vaccine scheduling software deal ended by Iowa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN: 130 countries haven't received single Covid-19 vaccine dose
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In US, power outages linger for millions as another icy storm looms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brooks-LaSure, Joe Biden's medicare pick becomes 1st black woman to lead post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nearly 5,000 Hong Kong citizens sign up for new UK visa - The Times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus spread in England falls sharply ahead of Johnson review
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oil extends gain with US crisis slamming nation’s crude output
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robinhood, Citadel reject conspiracies they halted ‘meme’ trades
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Southeast Asia's support for US over China increased under Biden admin: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox