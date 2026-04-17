The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Thursday called on Japanese authorities to swiftly probe a series of terror threats and take steps to ensure the safety of its diplomatic missions and personnel in the country.

The concerns intensified after a 23-year-old serving officer allegedly entered the Chinese Embassy compound in Tokyo with a knife last month. (X@PDChina)

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The concerns intensified after a 23-year-old serving officer allegedly entered the Chinese Embassy compound in Tokyo with a knife last month.

The individual, identified as Kodai Murata, a second lieutenant in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, scaled the embassy wall on March 24 and gained access to the premises while carrying a knife. The breach has been formally taken up by the Chinese side, which said it had lodged “solemn representations” with Japan over the matter.

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{{^usCountry}} Chinese officials have linked the March intrusion to a series of threats received over recent weeks. Earlier, on March 5, a warning letter was sent to the embassy by individuals claiming to be former Japanese police officers and ex-members of the Self-Defense Forces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinese officials have linked the March intrusion to a series of threats received over recent weeks. Earlier, on March 5, a warning letter was sent to the embassy by individuals claiming to be former Japanese police officers and ex-members of the Self-Defense Forces. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The embassy said it informed Japanese authorities immediately after receiving the letter. However, it has expressed concern that the matter remains unresolved. Bomb threat claim escalates situation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The embassy said it informed Japanese authorities immediately after receiving the letter. However, it has expressed concern that the matter remains unresolved. Bomb threat claim escalates situation {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The situation worsened days after the breach. On March 31, another threat surfaced online, with an individual claiming to be a reserve member of the Self-Defense Forces alleging that a remotely controlled bomb had been planted within the embassy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The situation worsened days after the breach. On March 31, another threat surfaced online, with an individual claiming to be a reserve member of the Self-Defense Forces alleging that a remotely controlled bomb had been planted within the embassy. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chinese officials have pointed to this claim as another serious security concern, raising questions about follow-up action and preventive measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chinese officials have pointed to this claim as another serious security concern, raising questions about follow-up action and preventive measures. {{/usCountry}}

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According to officials, the embassy has contacted Japanese police nearly 30 times regarding these incidents. Despite repeated communication, it said there has been limited visible progress in investigations.

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