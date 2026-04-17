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Chinese Embassy in Japan says ‘no action’ after knife-wielding officer intrusion, urges safety measures

The concerns intensified after a 23-year-old serving officer allegedly entered the Chinese Embassy compound in Tokyo with a knife last month.

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 09:00 am IST
Written by Shivya Kanojia
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The Chinese Embassy in Japan on Thursday called on Japanese authorities to swiftly probe a series of terror threats and take steps to ensure the safety of its diplomatic missions and personnel in the country.

The concerns intensified after a 23-year-old serving officer allegedly entered the Chinese Embassy compound in Tokyo with a knife last month. (X@PDChina)

The concerns intensified after a 23-year-old serving officer allegedly entered the Chinese Embassy compound in Tokyo with a knife last month.

The individual, identified as Kodai Murata, a second lieutenant in the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, scaled the embassy wall on March 24 and gained access to the premises while carrying a knife. The breach has been formally taken up by the Chinese side, which said it had lodged “solemn representations” with Japan over the matter.

According to officials, the embassy has contacted Japanese police nearly 30 times regarding these incidents. Despite repeated communication, it said there has been limited visible progress in investigations.

 
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