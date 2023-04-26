Home / World News / Chinese President Xi Jinping holds phone call with Ukraine's Zelensky

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds phone call with Ukraine's Zelensky

Reuters |
Apr 26, 2023 05:12 PM IST

China's President Xi Jinping held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday, state media CCTV reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping(AFP)
During the call Xi told Zelensky that "talks and negotiation" were the "only way out" of the war, CCTV reported.

Though Beijing is officially neutral in the conflict, Xi has never condemned the Russian invasion.

Zelensky has said repeatedly he would be open to talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi. In February Beijing unveiled a 12-point paper calling for a "political settlement" to the crisis in Ukraine.

