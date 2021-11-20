Chinese tennis star Peng will reappear in public soon: Global Times editor

Prominent Chinese state media journalist Hu Xijin on Saturday said tennis star Peng Shuai has been staying at home “freely” and will make a public appearance “soon”, even as international concerns grow about her whereabouts.

Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard in public since her November 2 sexual assault accusations on Chinese social media against former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli. She alleged that Zhang, who was a member of China’s top political group headed by President Xi Jinping, had coerced her into sex.

“In the past few days, she stayed in her own home freely and she didn’t want to be disturbed. She will show up in public and participate in some activities soon,” Hu Xijin, editor Communist Party-owned tabloid Global Times tweeted on Saturday.

He said that he was able to confirm through sources that photos of Peng that had been shared on Twitter by a journalist working for Chinese state media were in fact showing Peng at home, and in her “current state”.

“I confirmed through my own sources today that these photos are indeed Peng Shuai’s current state,” Hu said.

The United Nations, United States, along with tennis governing bodies, human rights groups, retired players, and several athletes’ lobbies have raised questions about Peng. Several top tennis stars like Serena Williams, Novak Djokovic, and Naomi Osaka have also voiced their concerns about the Chinese star.

The UN on Friday called for an investigation into the whereabouts of Peng.“What we would say is that it would be important to have proof of her whereabouts and well-being, and we would urge that there be an investigation with full transparency into her allegations of sexual assault,” Liz Throssell, the spokesperson of the UN Human Rights office, told reporters in Geneva.

“According to available information, the former world doubles No. 1 hasn’t been heard from publicly since she alleged on social media that she was sexually assaulted. We would stress that it is important to know where she is and know her state, and know about her well-being,” Throssell said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday that President Joe Biden’s administration wanted China to “provide independent, verifiable proof” of Peng’s whereabouts and expressed “deep concern” about her.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has threatened to pull tournaments out of China over Peng’s disappearance.

The Intense international scrutiny over tennis star’s whereabouts come two-and-half months ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics, scheduled to start from February 4, 2022.

This is the second time that the official Chinese media has come to the aid of the government, which has so far been silent on the case or on Peng’s whereabouts.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters on Friday that the matter was “not a diplomatic question and I’m not aware of the situation.”

CGTN, the English channel of China’s official broadcaster CCTV on Thursday tweeted an email purportedly from Peng, in which the sports star alleged that she is well and safe.

In the email, Peng also denied the allegations against former CPC politburo standing committee member, Zhang Gaoli.

“Hello, everyone this is Peng Shuai. Regarding the recent news released on the official website of the WTA, the content has not been confirmed or verified by myself and it was released without my consent,” the email said.

Reacting to the letter, chairman of the WTA Steve Simon said that he had a “hard time believing” it was written by Peng.

“The statement released today by Chinese state media concerning Peng Shuai only raises my concerns as to her safety and whereabouts,” Simon said in a statement.