Christie responds to Trump's mockery of his weight by calling him a “spoiled baby” who is unable to take criticism

Chris Christie is running for President once again, in the 2024 Elections. Previously, he ran in 2016 but lost to Donald Trump. Afterwards, he had lent his support to the new President. But this time the atmosphere is completely different.

Former Governor of New Jersey Chris Christie.(AFP)

On Tuesday evening, Christie addressed a small crowd of voters at St Anselm College. New Hampshire, The town hall event clearly targeted the former President, Donald Trump. He criticised Trump's “breathtaking” levels of corruption and “utter failure” of the Presidency.

Donald Trump responded to this attack with a crudely edited video of Christie's speech that targeted his weight. The video was made by Twitter users @NautPoso and @drefanzor. “How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good”, wrote Trump.

Increasingly, Christie has endured several jokes about his weight made by news channels such as Fox News and Newsmax. On Wednesday, Christie addressed Trump's mockery on CNN. He tweeted, “Breaking news... I have struggled with my weight for 20 years. What I haven’t struggled with is my character.”

Christie called Trump a “spoiled baby” for his “juvenile” method of dealing with any criticism. “When a spoiled baby misbehaves, you send them to their room, not the White House. At his advanced age, it is time to give up hope that Trump will ever grow up. We need a leader, not a child.”, added Christie.

Christie is one of the most vocal Trump critics among the candidates. However, he hasn't held an office in at least the last 5 years and is unlikely to win. Many believe that the objective of his run is simply to ensure the loss of Donald Trump. “I’m going out there to take out Donald Trump… I want to win, and I don’t want him to win” said Christie in New Hampshire.

On Thursday, the former New Jersey governor slammed Trump for the criminal case against him. “Return the documents and stop doing this!”, said Christie in reference to Trump, “Why do you have to be the centre of negative attention all the time? Why do you have to be angry all the time?”