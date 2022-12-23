These are the most desired Christmas gifts in 2022

It is Christmas, the merriest time of the year but one thing that worries everyone is the gifts we're giving on Christmas. Owing to our busy work schedules, we often forget to buy meaningful presents for our family and friends.

So, Christmas can be a stressful time of year, especially when it comes to gifts. The festive season’s main stressors included thinking about what Christmas presents to buy, how much those gifts would cost, and the act of having to go Christmas shopping in itself, for respondents of a survey by YouGov.

To ease off some of the shopping panic, it could be useful to know what the most widely desired gifts are in the year 2022. New data from Statista’s Global Consumer Survey found that when asked which gifts people would personally most like to receive, the most popular option across the total sample was money: 44 percent of the respondents opted for cash or bank transfers as something they would be happy to receive.

This was followed by 40 percent choosing clothing, textiles or shoes and 39 percent choosing cosmetics, perfume or bodycare. The breakdown of the data for males and females, however, showed that more than half of women (55 percent) opted for cosmetics, perfume or body care, versus only 23 percent of men. Meanwhile, a greater share of men (22 percent) said they would like to receive computer-related gifts in comparison to the survey’s female respondents (only 7 percent).

Moreover the survey also found that travel-related gifts were also slightly more popular among women (21 percent versus men at 12 percent) as well as event tickets (28 percent versus men at 19 percent).

