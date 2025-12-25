Christmas flooding: Southern California braces for ‘great danger’

Residents of Southern California were bracing Wednesday for a powerful winter storm forecast to bring dangerous flooding as well as rock and mudslides to the region, threatening property and snarling holiday travel plans. Coastal regions of Southern California will receive multiple months’ worth of rain in a span of one to three days, according to AccuWeather.(REUTERS/Representational)

Peak rainfall in parts of the region is expected to reach as high as 1.5 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service. The foothills and mountains south of Point Conception, which include parts of Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, are projected to receive up to nine inches (25 centimeters) of rain by 10 p.m. local time on Christmas Eve. The rain will continue to fall on Thursday, Christmas Day, and a total of 14 inches could soak the region (35 centimeters) by Friday.

“Severe, widespread flash flooding is expected,” the US Weather Prediction Center said in a forecast early Wednesday. “Lives and property are in great danger.”

Some Los Angeles County residents have already been ordered to evacuate areas that are vulnerable to mudslides and officials warned of possible road closures, airport delays and flight cancellations.

Forecasters were also urging Californians to drive with care and never attempt to drive through flooded roadways.