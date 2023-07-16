Chuck Schumer spearheads bipartisan effort to unveil classified UFO records held by federal government

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants the federal government to reveal its secrets on UFOs, and he has introduced a new bill to make it happen.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 11: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following a classified all-Senate briefing on Artificial Intelligence at the U.S. Capitol on July 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Briefers included members from the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The New York Democrat said Friday that he wants to end the decades-long mystery and speculation surrounding unidentified flying objects, or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP), as the feds prefer to call them.

He said that many Americans have been intrigued by the unexplained sightings and deserve some answers.

“For decades, many Americans have been fascinated by objects mysterious and unexplained and it’s long past time they get some answers,” Schumer said.

“The American public has a right to learn about technologies of unknown origins, non-human intelligence, and unexplainable phenomena.”

Schumer’s bill, which has bipartisan support, was added as an amendment to the Senate’s version of its annual defense spending bill.

A similar provision for UFO disclosure was also included in the House’s version of the defense bill that it passed on Friday — making it very likely that the government will soon have to release more information and documents related to UFOs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Schumer’s bill, which was co-sponsored by Sen.

Mike Rounds, a South Dakota Republican, and other senators from both parties, would create a new UAP Records Collection under the National Archives and Records Administration.

The bill would require all government agencies to search their files for any UFO-related data and submit it to the collection with a “presumption of immediate disclosure,” according to the bill.

A special review board would have to approve any requests from agencies to keep any data classified.

The bill is based on the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992, which has revealed thousands of documents related to the assassination of JFK and the investigations that followed.

ALSO READ| Former FBI agent drops bombshell on Hunter Biden scandal, calls allegations ‘extremely serious’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There is a lot we still don’t know about these UAPs and that is a big problem,” said Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, one of the GOP sponsors of the bill. “I hope [the new bill] will spur further cooperation from the executive branch.”

Rubio claimed last month that some “serious” US government officials have “first-hand knowledge” of a secret Pentagon program that recovered crashed UFOs — but officials have repeatedly denied that most of the hundreds of UFO reports over the past three decades were actually unexplained.