CIA ‘warned’ of civilian casualties in Kabul drone strike, but it was too late

Moments after the United States launched a Hellfire missile in Kabul last month to strike down what it believed a terror threat to the airport evacuation efforts, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) reportedly issued a warning that there could be potential civilian casualties in the area, including children who were possibly present inside the targetted car. However, the warning came too late: the missile had already been launched and officials received a note of it just seconds before the projectile hit, according to a CNN report. The missile strike never got any of its intended terrorist targets, and instead killed 10 civilians, including seven children.

Also Read | 10 civilians killed: US says Kabul drone strike was a ‘tragic mistake’

The American multinational news network reported, citing those privy with the matter, that there may have been a “miscommunication” between the military and the intelligence community since rapidly evolving situations often call for prompt action without following up on the complete chain of command. The CIA, however, refused to comment when contacted regarding the development, the news organisation added.

The gap in decision-making between the two institutions has resulted in what has been a consistent reality in Afghanistan – civilian casualties; however, analysts cited by the news network say that these “mistakes” are only going to get worse without the presence of US troops on the ground, who could potentially have verified the correct target before successful strikes on legitimate ISIS-K or al Qaeda targets are launched.

The US military on Friday acknowledged that the drone strike carried out in Kabul on August 29 was a “tragic mistake” and all 10 people killed were civilians, including seven children, and not one of them had anything to do with the terrorist group Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) as had been claimed earlier.

It was a most profound reversal of the Pentagon’s earlier description of the drone strike in Kabul, which was touted as a successful operation that presaged the over-the-horizon counterterrorism capability that President Joe Biden said the US will have in Afghanistan after the pull-out.