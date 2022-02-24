Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Citigroup asks US employees to return to office from March 21
world news

Citigroup asks US employees to return to office from March 21

Citigroup said in January unvaccinated staff would be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month unless they were granted an exemption.
Citigroup staff will be working in a hybrid work model. (AFP)(AFP)
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 07:44 AM IST
Reuters |

Citigroup Inc has asked vaccinated employees in all US locations to start returning to the office from the week of March 21, according to an internal memo on Wednesday that was seen by Reuters.

Staff will be working from the office for at least two days a week, the memo said. Bank employees in the New York Tri-State area have already started coming to the office from Feb. 7.

"Although COVID-19 may never fully go away, we are seeing promising developments," Citi's head of human resources Sara Wechter said in the memo.

The bank's move highlights a growing inclination among employers and politicians to treat the virus as part of everyday life. Earlier this month, officials in several states including New York, New Jersey and California eased mask mandates.

Wall Street banks and investment firms have been more proactive than other sectors in requiring that employees return to offices.

Citigroup said in January unvaccinated staff would be placed on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month unless they were granted an exemption. As of January-end, about 99% of the bank's U.S. employees had complied with the vaccine mandate.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19 citigroup inc. coronavirus vaccine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP