Civilian casualties due to US drone strike 'being investigated': White House official Jen Psaki

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday acknowledged the reports of civilian casualties in the recent drone strike by the United States in Afghanistan over the weekend and said they are being investigated, news agency AP reported

The United States on Sunday said it had destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle in a drone strike, thwarting a bid by the Islamic State to detonate a car bomb at Kabul airport. In the following reports, Ezmarai Ahmadi, a Kabul resident, said that 10 of his family members were wiped out in the strike, including six children.

The airstrike was launched a day after an IS suicide bomber carried out a massive blast at the Kabul airport, where a huge crowd had gathered hoping to flee in evacuations flights. Nearly 100 Afghans and 13 US service members lost their lives in the attack.

In the backdrop of the escalating crisis, analysts have warned that the risk of civilian casualties in Afghanistan during drone strikes will only grow now that the US no longer has any on-ground intelligence.

However, speaking during the press briefing, Psaki pushed back against the idea, saying there are many countries where the US has no military presence on the ground, "but we can still prevent terrorist groups from metastasizing and posing threats," the AP reported.

Afghanistan is under major turmoil after the US and NATO troops withdrew from the country, leading to the Taliban taking over the country after being ousted in 2001. The war-ravaged nation is now facing a severe economic crisis as western nations pulled out the financial support and political uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Taliban is set to announce their own government which will likely be led by its co-founder Mullah Baradar. Baradar, who heads the Taliban's political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, news agency Reuters reported citing sources.

