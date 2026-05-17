‘Clock is ticking’: Trump warns Iran, asks Tehran to ‘move fast’ amid stalled peace talks

US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned Iran that the "clock is ticking", saying that there "won't be anything left of them" if they don't move "fast".

US President Donald Trump met officials from his national security team on Saturday to discuss Iran(Bloomberg)

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The latest threat comes as Trump's patience is seemingly thinning with the US and Iran remaining far apart on a deal to end the war that began in February this year. A lot is at stake for both sides, and for the world, which is facing a critical energy crisis with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz -- the crucial oil chokepoint.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"

Trump has been, for weeks, wanting a deal to end the war. However, Iran's consistent rejection of his demands over the Islamic Republic's nuclear programme has reportedly prompted Washington to bring back the military option back on the table.

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{{^usCountry}} The US President met officials from his national security team on Saturday to discuss Iran, Axios reported, citing a source. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The US President met officials from his national security team on Saturday to discuss Iran, Axios reported, citing a source. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He is likely to meet his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday to discuss military options, Axios reported, citing two US officials. Pak holds talks with Iran {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is likely to meet his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday to discuss military options, Axios reported, citing two US officials. Pak holds talks with Iran {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, meanwhile, held high-level talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, with a focus on regional security and efforts to consolidate Tehran's fragile ceasefire with Washington, local media reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan's interior minister Mohsin Naqvi, meanwhile, held high-level talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday, with a focus on regional security and efforts to consolidate Tehran's fragile ceasefire with Washington, local media reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Naqvi reportedly held a nearly 90-minute private meeting with Pezeshkian. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naqvi reportedly held a nearly 90-minute private meeting with Pezeshkian. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Iranian President praised what he described as the responsible cooperation of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq in preventing their territories from being used as bases for armed operations against Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Iranian President praised what he described as the responsible cooperation of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq in preventing their territories from being used as bases for armed operations against Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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He also hailed Pakistan's diplomatic efforts in the recent tensions between Iran and the United States, particularly the role of its political and military leadership in the ceasefire efforts.

Additionally, the Iranian President said the malicious objectives behind the US and Israel's aggression mainly sought to create internal instability and weaken or overthrow the Islamic Republic.

Pezeshkian said that the US and Israel have pursued organised acts aimed at infiltrating armed terrorist elements from Iran's northwest and southeast borders.

“The enemies attempted to transfer insecurity into Iran by providing financial, intelligence, and military support to terrorist groups, but the cooperation and responsibility shown by Iran’s neighbors in preventing any misuse of their territory against Iran was a valuable and commendable move,” the Iranian president added.

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Iran and the US had agreed to a truce on April 8. However, peace talks have repeatedly stalled over demands and rejections from both sides.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

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