In a devastating turn of events, the top-secret Titan submersible, carrying five passengers on a mission to explore the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, suffered a catastrophic implosion, leading to the loss of all lives on board.

FILE - This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. The wrecks of the Titanic and the Titan sit on the ocean floor, separated by 1,600 feet (490 meters) and 111 years of history. How they came together unfolded over an intense week that raised temporary hopes and left lingering questions. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File)(AP)

The international rescue effort, amassing the attention of the world, proved futile from the very beginning as the US Navy had detected an anomaly suggestive of an explosion or implosion shortly after the vessel lost contact with its mothership.

Upon detecting the anomaly, the US Navy immediately shared the information with the command post, although its definitive nature was unclear at the time.

It has come to light that the Coast Guard was aware of the implosion of the Titan submersible on Sunday, yet they chose to continue the search operation.

Despite receiving signals indicating the catastrophic event, the Coast Guard deemed the information inconclusive and decided to persevere with the rescue mission.

TOPSHOT - US Coast Guard (USCG) Captain Jamie Frederick speaks to reporters about the search efforts for the Titan submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic, at Coast Guard Base in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 21, 2023. The USCG said Wednesday it had not identified the source of underwater noises detected by sonar in the search for the missing submersible. "We don't know what they are, to be frank with you," Frederick said regarding the sounds that had raised hopes the five people onboard are still alive. "We have to remain optimistic and hopeful when you're in a search and rescue case," he told reporters. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (AFP)

The Coast Guard had detected an anomalous signal that could have indicated either an explosion or implosion in the vicinity where the submersible had lost contact with its mothership.

But, due to the lack of definitive evidence, the decision was made to proceed with the search and rescue efforts in a valiant attempt.

The world anxiously awaited updates as Canadian maritime and surveillance, along with a patrol aircraft, reported picking up periodic banging noises, providing a glimmer of hope that the crew might still be alive.

Three additional ships, the John Cabot, Skandi Vinland, and Atlantic Merlin, joined the search efforts, along with a French vessel equipped with remotely operated vehicles. Rear Adm. John Mauger of the US Coast Guard emphasized the importance of considering people's will to live during complex search and rescue missions, reflecting the collective determination to save the crew members.

As time ticked away, debris from the submersible was discovered on the ocean floor, confirming the tragic fate of Titan and its passengers. The vessel had experienced a “catastrophic implosion,” likely occurring during its descent into the dark depths of the ocean.

The wreckage was found a mere 1,600 feet away from the resting place of the ill-fated RMS Titanic, which sank in 1912.

Among the passengers aboard the ill-fated submersible were British billionaire explorer Hamish Harding, renowned French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his 19-year-old son Sulaiman. Their mission was to reach the Atlantic seabed, situated approximately 12,500 feet beneath the ocean's surface, to witness the remnants of the iconic Titanic.

Even before the confirmation of the implosion, James Cameron, the esteemed director of the film "Titanic" and a seasoned deep-sea explorer, expressed his doubts about the survival of the crew. Cameron, who has embarked on 33 deep-sea expeditions himself, criticized the rescue effort, labeling it a "nightmarish charade" and asserting his belief that the sub's loss was apparent from the moment it lost communication and tracking capabilities.

Cameron told the BBC, “That was just a cruel, slow turn of the screw for four days as far as I’m concerned, because I knew the truth on Monday.”

As the world grapples with the tragic outcome, the financial cost of the multinational rescue mission is expected to reach millions of dollars.

Chris Boyer, executive director of the National Association for Search and Rescue, highlighted the significant expenses incurred during such complex operations. The high price tag underscores the dedication and resources invested in attempting to save lives in the face of great adversity.