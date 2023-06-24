Titan submersible incident: Can the dead bodies of five onboard be recovered?

After confirmation of the implosion of Titan submersible, killing all five occupants, the attention moves to can the bodies of the crew be recovered? A report by New York Post has cited experts who weighed in on the prospect of recovering the dead bodies. The Titan submersible(via REUTERS)

As per experts, the chances of recovering the dead bodies are almost negligible. Five parts of the wrecked sub were found on Thursday, approximately 1,600ft (480m) from the bow of the Titanic wreck.

ALSO READ| Titan submersible mishap: All you need to know about the 'Titanic' explorer incident that killed five after implosion

In an interaction with New York Post, Ofer Ketter, a longtime submersible specialist and co-founder of private sub company Sub-Merge told that force of the implosion which caused Titan to collapse inward in milliseconds under the massive pressure of the sea, might have turned parts of the vessel "to dust".

“To me, it makes absolute sense that the chamber, the pressure chamber where the passengers are sitting in, did not withstand the pressure because of the material that it was built on,” said Ketter.

“And that is exactly what imploded and turned to dust. Everything else that was either made of titanium or perhaps other steels, survived, and that’s what was found,” he added.

Earlier, in a press conference on Thursday, Rear Adm. John Mauger of the US Coast Guard talked about the chances of recovering the dead bodies and parts of the submersible.

“This is an incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel,” said Mauger.

“We’ll continue to work and search the area down there but I don’t have an answer for prospects at this time,” he added.

British billionaire businessman Hamish Harding, British father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood who had roots in Pakistan as one of its richest families, OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush and former French navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet were the five persons who died as crew of the Titan submersible.

The five occupants of Titan were on an adventure to explore the wreck of the "Titanic" ship which sank after reportedly colliding with an iceberg in April 1912.