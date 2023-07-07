Cocaine found at White House owned by Joe Biden's son Hunter? What we know

The White House was evacuated earlier this week after cocaine was discovered in the West Wing. The incident spurred wild speculation about who owns the drugs that were found by the Secret Service during routine rounds of the building. The DC fire department had then quickly determined that the substance found was not a threat. US president Joe Biden was not present at the White House at the time as he was with his family at Camp David in Maryland for Fourth of July celebrations.

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, arrives at Fort Lesley J. McNair in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)

Connecting Hunter Biden- US president's son- to the discovery of cocaine began as he is a recovering drug addict. Here's everything we know about Hunter Biden and the cocaine found at the White House:

The connection was made as Hunter Biden has a history of drug addiction. But the discovery was made two days after he was last seen at the White House as he headed to Camp David. Although, it was unclear how long Hunter and his family stayed at the White House as well as what rooms they visited. Hunter Biden has been open about his use of drugs. In 2021, he had said that he had been sober for two years. Theories on Hunter Biden also swirled as it was claimed that he lives at the White House. His stays public appearances have drawn scrutiny from Republicans but there is no proof that he lives at the White House. Initial reports suggested that the powder was discovered in the West Wing library- on the ground floor and part of the public tour of the building. But the Secret Service said, “On Sunday evening, the White House complex went into a precautionary closure as officers from the Secret Service Uniformed Division investigated an unknown item found inside a work area. The DC Fire Department was called to evaluate and quickly determined the item to be non-hazardous.” This suggests that the the substance was found in an area where many people work or come through regularly - ruling out Hunter Biden. One theory that has also been pushed on social media involves the drug belonging to a White House staffer, although unproven. A recent video of Hunter Biden allegedly showing him driving at 172 mph on a drive to Las Vegas was also linked with the cocaine story. Although, reports suggested that the video is around four years old.

