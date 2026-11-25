The Colombian government has ordered heightened protection on Tuesday for the country’s energy infrastructure after what it described as a terrorist attack plunged five departments of southwestern Columbia to darkness. Authorities said efforts are underway to restore electricity while security forces investigate the attack on key transmission infrastructure.
In a statement shared by the Presidency of Colombia, the government said it is working to normalize electricity service in the southwest and has directed an immediate reinforcement of security around energy infrastructure.
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President Abelardo de la Espriella also that said he had instructed officials to restore power as quickly as possible and implement a special defence plan for the country’s electricity and gas networks.
The outage affected the departments of Nariño, Putumayo, southern Cauca, Huila and Caquetá, EFE reported.
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“My priority is to guarantee the well-being and security of Colombians.”
In Pasto, the capital of the department of Nariño, "a simultaneous failure occurred in the two 230 kilovolt (kV) circuits that connect the San Bernardino substation, in the department of Cauca, with the Jamondino substation" at approximately 6:30pm local time (11:30pm GMT), according to EFE.{{/usCountry}}
In Pasto, the capital of the department of Nariño, "a simultaneous failure occurred in the two 230 kilovolt (kV) circuits that connect the San Bernardino substation, in the department of Cauca, with the Jamondino substation" at approximately 6:30pm local time (11:30pm GMT), according to EFE.{{/usCountry}}
The National Dispatch Centre coordinated switching operations with transmission operators to restore service. Colombian media reported that electricity gradually returned to some affected areas overnight, although restoration continued in others because of the vulnerability of the regional transmission network.
Defence Minister Jorge Mora said the government would not allow attacks on essential public services. “Our response will always be forceful when it is to protect Colombians, guarantee security, and act with the full determination of the State,” he said.
President de la Espriella also said, “My priority is to guarantee the well-being and security of Colombians. We will not allow terrorism to subdue the State or harm our people with impunity.”
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Attack follows weeks of escalating violence
The blackout comes amid an escalation in attacks targeting Colombian security forces and public infrastructure. In recent weeks, authorities have reported bombings, drone strikes and attacks on energy facilities in several regions as the government intensifies military operations against armed groups.
Earlier this month, attackers damaged a hydroelectric facility in Valle del Cauca, AP News reported. According to The Rio Times, transmission towers in southern Colombia were also targeted last week that disrupted electricity supplies.
The latest “terrorist attack” is followed by another bomb attack in the central Colombian city of Villavicencio on Monday night. Colombian officials have linked the attack to armed groups responding to the government’s tougher security campaign. Investigations into those attacks remain ongoing.
The Colombian presidency has not identified the group responsible for the latest attack. Governor of Putumayo, Jhon Gabriel Molina said, “We are closely monitoring the report from the National Dispatch Centre so that they can officially inform us of the cause that has left us without electricity service today.”
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Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.