Columbus, Portland top best US cities for digital nomads, New York and Los Angeles not on the list

The worst US cities for digital nomads are mainly in Florida and California. However, the most appropriate cities for those who travel while working remotely are in the Midwest and the South, as per a May 2023 report from Zumper, which is an online real estate platform.

Detroit is still evolving, mostly in terms of its street art (AP Photo/Mike Householder)(AP)

“We’ve teamed up Tamara Sanderson, the co-author of Remote Works and former digital nomad, to determine the best U.S. cities for digital nomads based on a host of factors, such as short-term rental prices, distance to the airport, availability of restaurants and entertainment, ease of transportation, cost of living, air quality, and of course, access to free WIFI hotspots to get your work done,” the Zumber report says.

The 10 best US cities for digital nomads:

Columbus, Ohio

Columbus' median nightly rental price is $130. It has a cost of living index below the national average. “But Columbus offers much more than that. It’s not only a college town, which comes with its own set of remote friendly amenities like coffee shops and independent bookstores,” the report says. “Columbus is stock full of places to spend your free time, like museums, historic neighborhoods, and parks, now that you’ve kicked the daily commute. And, last but not least, there’s always football at the Ohio Stadium for all the sports fans out there.”

Portland, Oregon

“You’ll never be at a loss to switch up your working environment. Plus, it’s easy to get around, earning an “A” grade for transportation on our list,” says the report, adding that the place houses the most coffee manufacturers.

Kansas City, Missouri

As in Columbus, in Kansas City the median nightly rental price is $131 . The cost of living is below the national average. “Downtown Kansas City has gone through a massive redevelopment, with more than $6 billion in improvements in the 21st century, which is taking root. Kansas City has seen the downtown population quadruple, making it the ​​6th fastest growing downtown in America,” the report says.

Houston, Texas

“While cars are in standstill traffic outside, you can explore Beyoncé’s childhood home city. Houston received top-notch scores in both the restaurant and entertainment categories, ranking #1 for cinemas, golf courses, parks, sports centers, biergartens, and fast food on our list,” as per the report.

St. Louis, Missouri

The median nightly rental price is $127 in St. Louis, making it extremely affordable. Besides, there are as many as 79 neighbourhoods. “In Lafayette Square, you’ll find St. Louis’ oldest historic district with colorful 150-year-old Victorian mansions, often referred to as the “painted ladies.” In Soulard, you’ll find the city’s oldest grocery store, church and building, making it a must-see place for history buffs and architecture enthusiasts alike,” says the report.

Chicago, Illinois

The report says Chicago is a “cultural powerhouse, listing the Art Institute of Chicago, The Field Museum, and the Museum of Science and Industry, within its borders.” Chicago is also known for its architecture.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati is the best place in terms of comfortable travelling. “Ditching the car in the US can be tough, but Cincinnati has you covered, with a range of transportation options: from its modern streetcar system with 18 stops across downtown to its public Red Bike and electric scooter system,” the report says.

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio has standout scores on cost of living, WIFI and access to the airport. The median nightly rental price is $150. The report says, “You can pop into the San Antonio Museum of Art or stop at one of the city’s gastronomic delights. San Antonio is a great spot for snowbird digital nomads with daily temperature highs of 67 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, a motor city, was known as the world’s automotive capital in the 20th century. It is still evolving, mostly in terms of its street art. “Take a work call on foot while taking in the urban murals, starting with the legendary Diego Rivera in the Detroit Institute of Art’s Rivera Court or the 130 murals within the Z parking garage,” the report says.

Denver, Colorado

Denver is the most appealing place for outdoor enthusiasts, with as many as 72 scenic trails available. “It’s important to remember, though, that Denver’s called the mile high city for a reason, which earned it an “F” on our list for air quality. It can take 24 to 36 hours to acclimate to the change in altitude,” the report says.

