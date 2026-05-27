'Complete fabrication': White House rejects Iranian report on Hormuz reopening, US troop pullback in draft peace deal

After Iranian state media claimed it had obtained a draft framework for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington to end the conflict, the Trump administration dismissed the report as “a complete fabrication”.

Trump is set to hold a key cabinet meeting on Wednesday to discuss end to war in Iran. (REUTERS)

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“This report from Iranian-controlled media is not true and the MOU they ‘released’ is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER,” said the statement issued by Rapid Responses 47, the official communication page for the White House.

What claims did Iranian media make on peace deal framework?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Iranian state television, the alleged framework proposed restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, while the United States would withdraw military forces from regions near Iran and lift a naval blockade. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Iranian state television, the alleged framework proposed restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, while the United States would withdraw military forces from regions near Iran and lift a naval blockade. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The report further claimed that military vessels would be excluded from the arrangement and that Iran would oversee ship traffic through the strait in coordination with Oman. It also said Tehran would not implement any measures without “tangible verification”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report further claimed that military vessels would be excluded from the arrangement and that Iran would oversee ship traffic through the strait in coordination with Oman. It also said Tehran would not implement any measures without “tangible verification”. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iranian media added that if a final agreement was reached within 60 days, it could eventually be formalised through a binding United Nations Security Council resolution. The reported framework made no mention of Iran’s nuclear programme. What is the status of the peace deal? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iranian media added that if a final agreement was reached within 60 days, it could eventually be formalised through a binding United Nations Security Council resolution. The reported framework made no mention of Iran’s nuclear programme. What is the status of the peace deal? {{/usCountry}}

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that negotiations could take several more days, even after Trump expressed optimism over the weekend about a possible breakthrough.

Among the major sticking points in the talks are the reopening and control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical waterway through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passed before the conflict, as well as the dismantling of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Trump will convene a meeting of his cabinet at Camp David to focus on efforts to end the Iran conflict.

While Trump claimed on Saturday that a deal with Tehran was close, negotiations remain tense. The US president warned that military strikes on Iran could resume if talks collapse. On Monday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed strikes targeting southern Iran and boats in the region, though it maintained that the ceasefire was still holding.

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(With AFP inputs)

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