Congo's worst floods kills over 120, government buildings inundated: Updates

More than 120 people were killed as the worst floods in years battered DR Congo's capital Kinshasa, authorities said. This came following an all-night downpour following which major roads in the centre of Kinshasa, a city of some 15 million people, were submerged for hours. The death toll- first estimated to be at least 55- jumped to more than 120 by night. The government has announced three days of national mourning, according to a statement from Prime Minister Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde's office.

Here are top updates on Congo floods:

1. Kinshasa city police chief General Sylvano Kasongo told AFP that the bulk of people dead were on hillside locations where there had been landslides.

2. A major landslide occurred in the hilly district of Mont-Ngafula, smothering a key supply route linking the capital with Matadi, a port further down the Congo River and a crucial outlet to the Atlantic Ocean.

3. Rescue and search operations are underway, the authorities told AFP.

4. Gombe district- home to government buildings- was also inundated.

5. Located on the Congo River, Kinshasa has seen a huge population influx in recent years.

6. In November 2019, around 40 people in Kinshasa died in floods and landslides. Mont-Ngafula was one of the worst-hit areas.

