LIVE: Cambodia seeks assistance from India for Covid vaccine, says state media

Cambodia seeks assistance from India for Covid vaccine, says state media
India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease currently stands at 10,581,837 after the country registered 10,064 new infections in the preceding 24 hours, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed on Tuesday. India's caseload is the second-highest in the world after that of the United States, which, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, has crossed the 24 million mark. Brazil, meanwhile, is third with more than 8.5 million cases, Johns Hopkins' tally shows.
Tuesday marks day 4 of India's vaccination drive against Covid-19, the largest in the world. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this month announced emergency use authorisation for Covishield and Covaxin anti Covid-19 vaccines. While Covishield has been developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca, Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing Covishield in India, while Covaxin is the country's first indigenous vaccine against the disease.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 01:07 PM
Andaman and Nicobar's Covid-19 tally nears 5,000
Andaman and Nicobar Islands record five new Covid-19 cases as tally reaches 4,988. Death toll remains at 62.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 12:46 PM
Schools reopen in Tamil Nadu for class 10th and 12th students
Schools reopen in Tamil Nadu for class 10th and 12th students post Covid-19 lockdown.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 12:41 PM
100 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in Jharkhand
Jharkhand records 100 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths. Tally rises to 117,786 including 1,054 deaths.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 12:11 PM
800,000 Covaxin doses for Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar: Reports
Out of 4.5 million Covaxin doses, over 800,000 are intended to be supplied to countries such as Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar, as a goodwill gesture: Reports
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 12:07 PM
Bharat Biotech receives letter to supply another 4.5 million doses of its vaccine: Reports
Bharat Biotech has secured a fresh letter of comfort from the Centre to supply another 4.5 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin: Reports
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 11:34 AM
Cambodia seeking assistance for vaccine provision from India: State media
Prime Minister Hun Sen is seeking assistance from India for the provision of Covid-19 vaccines as the country has produced its own vaccine which is scheduled to be rolled out to more than 300 million Indians this year: Cambodian media
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 11:08 AM
30 boxes of Covishield shifted from Pune to Hyderabad
30 boxes of Serum Institute of India's (SII), Covishield, shifted from Pune to Hyderabad today.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 10:56 AM
Germany's Covid-19 tally tops 2.05 million
Germany records 11,369 new Covid-19 cases and 989 deaths. Tally reaches 2,052,028 including 47,622 deaths.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 10:34 AM
Telangana's Covid-19 tally crosses 292,000
Telangana's Covid-19 tally reaches 292,128 after the state recorded 254 new infections. Death toll at 1,581 with two new fatalities.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 10:01 AM
India's recoveries rise to 10.22 million, active cases slump further
India's Covid-19 recoveries rise to 10,228,753 with 1,411 new discharges. Active cases slump by 7,484 to 200,528.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 09:48 AM
India logs 10,064 new Covid-19 cases; 137 deaths
India's Covid-19 count rises to 10,581,837 with 10,064 new infections in last 24 hours. Death toll at 152,556 after 137 fresh fatalities.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 09:28 AM
187,802,827 samples tested for Covid-19: ICMR
187,802,827 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 18 January 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 09:14 AM
Night curfew extended in Colombia's capital
Colombia's capital Bogota will impose nightly curfews for almost two weeks, mayor Claudia Lopez said on Monday, while the whole city will enter yet another full quarantine this weekend.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 08:41 AM
China reports 118 new cases of Covid-19
China reports over 100 new Covid-19 cases for seventh straight day. 118 new infections take tally to 89,454 while death toll unchanged at 4,635.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 08:12 AM
Mexico nears 1.65 million Covid-19 case mark
Mexico registers 8,074 new Covid-19 cases and 544 deaths. Tally reaches 1,649,502 including 141,248 deaths.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 07:41 AM
381,305 people vaccinated in India thus far
148,266 people vaccinated in India on January 18, 2021. 381,305 vaccinated thus far: Health minister Harsh Vardhan.
Tue, 19 Jan 2021 07:27 AM
US' Covid-19 count crosses 24 million
The US' Covid-19 tally has reached 24,062,465, as per the Johns Hopkins University tracker. Death toll reaches 398,879.