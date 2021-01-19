LIVE: Cambodia seeks assistance from India for Covid vaccine, says state media

India's tally of cases of the coronavirus disease currently stands at 10,581,837 after the country registered 10,064 new infections in the preceding 24 hours, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed on Tuesday. India's caseload is the second-highest in the world after that of the United States, which, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, has crossed the 24 million mark. Brazil, meanwhile, is third with more than 8.5 million cases, Johns Hopkins' tally shows.

Tuesday marks day 4 of India's vaccination drive against Covid-19, the largest in the world. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) earlier this month announced emergency use authorisation for Covishield and Covaxin anti Covid-19 vaccines. While Covishield has been developed by Oxford University-AstraZeneca, Covaxin has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is manufacturing Covishield in India, while Covaxin is the country's first indigenous vaccine against the disease.