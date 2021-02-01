LIVE: Cinema halls allowed to have 100% occupancy from today
India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,746,183 after the Union health ministry on Sunday reported that the country had logged 13,052 infections in the previous 24 hours. From Monday, cinema halls across the country will be allowed to have 100% occupancy after the Ministry of information and broadcasting made an announcement in this regard on Sunday. Since last October, when theatres were allowed to open for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown, a 50% occupancy was allowed.
Covid-19 caseload of the United States, which is the highest in the world, has topped the 26 million mark, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker. India's caseload is the second-highest, followed by Brazil, whose tally has crossed the 9.2 million mark, according to Johns Hopkins. In terms of deaths, the US, Brazil and Mexico, respectively, have the highest Covid-19 fatalities, with India in fourth.
Mon, 01 Feb 2021 07:49 AM
Mumbai local open for all from today
Mumbai local services to be available for all commuters starting Monday.
Mon, 01 Feb 2021 07:20 AM
100% capacity allowed in cinema halls from today
