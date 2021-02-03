Home / World News / LIVE: China records 25 new Covid-19 cases, lowest daily rise in a month
A medical worker (R) inoculates a medical staff with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Manipal Hospital, in New Delhi.(AFP)
Live

LIVE: China records 25 new Covid-19 cases, lowest daily rise in a month

The global tally of Covid-19 cases is at over 103 million, while more than 2.25 million people have succumbed to the infection, according to Johns Hopkins University.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:57 AM IST

India's count of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is at 10,766,245, according to the Union health ministry. On Tuesday, the ministry reported that the country registered 8,635 new infections in the preceding 24 hours, the lowest single-day rise in several months. Last Tuesday, India had registered 9,102 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest single-day spike since June last year. India has the second-highest caseload of Covid-19 in the world, behind that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil's.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the US has registered over 26.4 million Covid-19 cases thus far, while Brazil's tally is close to 9.3 million. India is also conducting the world's largest vaccination drive against Covid-19, which commenced on January 16. Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin are being used to inoculate citizens here. In the first phase, healthcare workers are being immunised; total 30 million healthcare workers will receive vaccine shots. In the second phase, 270 million people, including senior citizens, will be vaccinated.

  • Wed, 03 Feb 2021 08:57 AM

    198,473,178 samples tested for Covid-19: ICMR

    A total of 198,473,178 samples tested for Covid-19 up to 2nd February. Of these, 721,121 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

  • Wed, 03 Feb 2021 08:22 AM

    New Zealand approves first vaccine against Covid-19

    New Zealand's health regulator, Medsafe, has approved the country's first vaccine against Covid-19, developed jointly by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE.

  • Wed, 03 Feb 2021 07:58 AM

    Over 4.1 million healthcare workers vaccinated, says health ministry

    4,120,741 healthcare workers vaccinated against Covid-19 thus far, says Union health ministry.

  • Wed, 03 Feb 2021 07:27 AM

    China records lowest single-day Covid-19 cases in a month

    China records 25 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in a single-day in a month, as tally reaches 89,619. Death toll remains at 4,636.

