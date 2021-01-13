LIVE: 22,850 new Covid-19 cases and 566 deaths in Russia
India logged 15,968 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, taking the country’s total number of cases to over 10,495,179, as per the ministry’s data. Earlier, on Tuesday, the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines were dispatched from Pune to a total of 13 cities across India, including Delhi. The very first consignment of vaccine was transported from Pune to Delhi on a Spicejet flight. In all, nine consignments, containing 5.65 million doses were transported.
India has approved two vaccines against Covid-19. One is Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, which will be manufactured here by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). The other, meanwhile, is Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin, which is the country’s first indigenous vaccine against the disease. Another vaccine, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, has been given the nod for phase 3 trials.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 02:22 PM
Kerala gets first Covishield vaccine consignment
The first consignment of Covishield vaccine from Pune-based Serum Insititute of India arrived at the Cochin international airport here on Wednesday morning to combat COVID-19, official sources said. The Go Air flight carrying the vaccine for Ernakulam and Kozhikode landed at the airport at 10.35 am, they said. Special refrigerated vans were arranged to transport the vaccine safely to the respective centres.
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 02:11 PM
Indians aren't guinea pigs, says Congress leader on Covaxin
Either government shouldn't roll out Covaxin till its efficacy and reliability is completely established and phase 3 trials are over. It should act in a manner whereby there's complete confidence in people. You can't use rollout as phase 3 trial, Indians are not guinea pigs: Manish Tewari, Congress MP
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 01:39 PM
Russia records 22,850 new Covid-19 cases
Russia records 22,850 new Covid-19 cases and 566 deaths. Tally at 3,471,053 including 63,370 deaths.
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 01:08 PM
Odisha's Covid-19 death toll nears 1,900
Odisha records 210 new Covid-19 cases and one death. Tally reaches 332,488 including 1,895 deaths.
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 12:32 PM
Goa has received 23,500 shots of Covid-19 vaccine: CM Pramod Sawant
Goa has received 2,350 vials with 10 doses each, totaling 23,500 shots of Covid-19 vaccine, today morning. The vaccines are being stored appropriately by the authorities, and would be distributed to all centres 24 hours prior to vaccination day: CM Pramod Sawant
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 12:04 PM
Cases of UK Covid-19 strain in India cross 100: Health ministry
The total number of persons found to be positive with the new UK variant genome stands at 102 today, says health ministry.
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 11:51 AM
Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Covid-19 tally rises to 4,966
Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Covid-19 caseload rises to 4,966 as three more people test positive; number of active cases stands at 18.
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 11:31 AM
Chinese province declares 'emergency' to deal with Covid-19
The government of China's northeastern Heilongjiang province on Wednesday announced to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak. The province has a population of over 37 million.
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 10:55 AM
Telangana's Covid-19 tally reaches 290,640
331 new Covid-19 cases, 394 recoveries and three deaths in Telangana on January 12. Total cases reach 290,640.
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 10:26 AM
183,489,114 samples tested thus far for Covid-19: ICMR
A total of 183,489,114 samples tested for Covid-19 till 12th January, of which 836,227 samples were tested yesterday: India Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 09:57 AM
First consignment of Covaxin arrives in Delhi
First consignment of Covaxin by Hyderabad based Bharat Biotech arrives at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 09:31 AM
India registers 15,968 new Covid-19 cases
India's Covid-19 tally rises to 10,495,147 with 15,968 new cases in last 24 hours. Active cases slump further to 214,507.
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 09:01 AM
Indonesia starts emergency use of Chinese Covid-19 vaccine
Indonesian president Joko Widodo on Wednesday received first shot of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine, as the country began using the vaccine for emergency cases.
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 08:22 AM
Received 9.63 lakh doses of Covaxin for Maharashtra, says health department
Total 9.63-lakh doses have been received for Maharashtra from Serum Institute of India. All doses were received by Health department at Pune last night and from there they were distributed to different cities/districts of the state: Maharashtra Health Department
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 07:49 AM
Mumbai's first batch of Covishield arrives
Mumbai's first batch of Covishield arrives in city from Pune.
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 07:47 AM
First batch of Covaxin being brought from Hyderabad to Delhi
The first consignment of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech being brought from Hyderabad to Delhi on an Air India flight.
-
Wed, 13 Jan 2021 07:27 AM
US logs record 4,470 new Covid-19 deaths
The US logged a record 4,470 new deaths due to Covid-19, the Johns Hopkins University said on Tuesday evening. Over 235,000 new infections were also recorded, it said.