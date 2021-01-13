LIVE: 22,850 new Covid-19 cases and 566 deaths in Russia

India logged 15,968 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Union health ministry said on Wednesday, taking the country’s total number of cases to over 10,495,179, as per the ministry’s data. Earlier, on Tuesday, the first batch of Covid-19 vaccines were dispatched from Pune to a total of 13 cities across India, including Delhi. The very first consignment of vaccine was transported from Pune to Delhi on a Spicejet flight. In all, nine consignments, containing 5.65 million doses were transported.

India has approved two vaccines against Covid-19. One is Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, which will be manufactured here by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII). The other, meanwhile, is Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin, which is the country’s first indigenous vaccine against the disease. Another vaccine, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, has been given the nod for phase 3 trials.