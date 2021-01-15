IND USA
LIVE: Germany's Covid-19 tally tops 2 million with over 22,0000 new cases
A doctor prepares coronavirus testing for residents.(AP)
Live

LIVE: Germany's Covid-19 tally tops 2 million with over 22,0000 new cases

The global caseload of Covid-19 stands just short of 93 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. The USA, India, Brazil, Russia and UK, in that order, have the maximum caseload.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 11:57 AM IST

India is a day away from beginning what will be the world's largest vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), on January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the immunisation drive in India, where authorities have given emergency use authorisation (EUA) to two vaccines: Oxford University-AstraZeneca's Covishield, and Hyderababd-based Bharat Biotech International Limited's Covaxin. Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) will manufacture Covishield here.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

India has the second-highest caseload of Covid-19 in the world, behind the United States. The national tally currently stands at 10,527,683, as per the Union health ministry's dashboard on Friday. The US, meanwhile, has more than 23 million cases and over 387,000 deaths, as per the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker. Brazil, the third worst-hit country, has a tally exceeding 8.3 million of which more than 207,000 people have lost their lives.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 11:57 AM

    Covid-19 cases cross 290,000 in Telangana

    Telangana recorded 202 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths in last 24 hours. Tally reaches 291,118 including 1,574 deaths.

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 11:15 AM

    Germany's Covid-19 tally reaches 2 million

    Germany's Covid-19 tally reaches 2,000,958 with 22,638 new infections. Death toll reaches 44,994 after 1,113 deaths.

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 10:39 AM

    India registers 15,590 new Covid-19 cases and 191 deaths

    India's Covid-19 tally rises to 10,527,683 with 15,590 new cases. 191 fresh fatalities take death toll to 151,918.

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 10:26 AM

    188 new Covid-19 deaths and no new death in Thailand

    Thailand records 188 new Covid-19 cases and no new deaths. Tally rises to 11,450 including 69 deaths.

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 10:02 AM

    Andaman and Nicobar's Covid-19 tally rises to 4,976

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands log seven new Covid-19 cases. Tally mounts to 4,976 including 62 deaths.

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 09:28 AM

    No new Covid-19 death in Jharkhand

    Jharkhand reports 144 new Covid-19 cases and zero fatalities in past 24 hours. Total tally at 117,384 including 1,048 deaths.

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 09:01 AM

    184,962,401 samples tested for Covid-19: ICMR

    184,962,401 samples tested for Covid-19 in India till 14 January 2021. 730,096 tests on 14 January 2021: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 08:23 AM

    10-day curfew announced in Brazilian province

    Northern Brazil's Amazonas province announced a 10-day curfew on Thursday in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, as cases soar and hospitals run out of beds and oxygen.

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 07:56 AM

    144 new Covid-19 cases in mainland China

    Mainland China reports 144 new cases of Covid-19. Tally reaches 87,988 while death toll unchanged at 4,635.

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 07:23 AM

    No new Covid-19 case in Mizoram

    No new Covid-19 case in last 24 hours in Mizoram. Tally stands at 4,310 including 96 active cases, 4,205 discharges and nine deaths.

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 06:49 AM

    J&K receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccine

    The first batch of J&K's Covid-19 vaccine dosage reached Kathua on Thursday.

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 06:12 AM

    Brazil crosses 8.3 million Covid-19 cases

    Brazil records 67,758 new Covid-19 cases and 1,131 deaths. Tally reaches 8,324,924 including 207,095 deaths.

  • Fri, 15 Jan 2021 05:46 AM

    1,248 new Covid-19 deaths in UK

    UK reported 1,248 new deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday, down from a record high of over 1,500 on the previous day.

